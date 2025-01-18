Watch as police seize over £300,000 worth of drugs after raid on former costume store
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Thursday, January 16, following the gathering of local intelligence, a drugs warrant was executed at property on Rowms Lane, in Swinton.
Inside, an extensive cultivation was discovered – containing 345 plants spread across five rooms in the property. It is estimated that each plant is worth approximately £1,000 with the total value of the plants thought to be around £345,000.
The plants have since been seized and will be destroyed. The electricity inside the house had been bypassed and the property has since been secured.
Rotherham North NPT Inspector Lesley Fretwell said: “Drugs have no place in our communities. Cannabis isn’t a harmless substance – it funds organised crime and is linked to the exploitation of vulnerable people.
“We will carry on gathering intelligence and working with partners to create safer communities. We would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Look out for signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”
Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:
Heavy smell of cannabis
Windows blacked out
Excessive condensation on windows
Blocked letterbox
Heavy use of anti-odour devices
Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time
Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.
If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can report it via 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.