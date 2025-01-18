Watch as police seize over £300,000 worth of drugs after raid on former costume store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police seized over £300,000 of drugs from a former costume store which had been converted into a cannabis factory.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, January 16, following the gathering of local intelligence, a drugs warrant was executed at property on Rowms Lane, in Swinton.

Inside, an extensive cultivation was discovered – containing 345 plants spread across five rooms in the property. It is estimated that each plant is worth approximately £1,000 with the total value of the plants thought to be around £345,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plants have since been seized and will be destroyed. The electricity inside the house had been bypassed and the property has since been secured.

One of the rooms inside the cannabis factory.

Rotherham North NPT Inspector Lesley Fretwell said: “Drugs have no place in our communities. Cannabis isn’t a harmless substance – it funds organised crime and is linked to the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“We will carry on gathering intelligence and working with partners to create safer communities. We would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Look out for signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”

Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

Heavy smell of cannabis

Windows blacked out

Excessive condensation on windows

Blocked letterbox

Heavy use of anti-odour devices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time

Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can report it via 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.