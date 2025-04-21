Watch as Doncaster neighbourhood policing team seizes over £1m of cannabis in drugs crackdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A neighbourhood policing team's crackdown on cannabis farms in a Doncaster town has resulted in the discovery and seizure of over £1m worth of drugs in the past seven months.

Since the start of September 2024, officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have been meticulously gathering intelligence on cannabis cultivations hidden inside buildings and properties in Mexborough.

The team has then presented this evidence of criminality to the courts in order to obtain warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act, which has resulted in the discovery of a number of sophisticated cannabis grows which have been set up to produce the drug on an industrial scale.

In one abandoned building, the team found 511 plants spread across various rooms after dismantling a metal shutter to gain access to the premises.

Cannabis warrants in Mexborough have resulted in the seizure of over £1m worth of drugs.

In one room, a man was found hiding among the plants, with two men later arrested, charged and convicted for production of a Class B drug.

Another warrant in March 2024 saw the team locate a cannabis farm with 387 plants and earlier this month, a house hiding a 240-strong cannabis plant farm was discovered following reports of an aggravated burglary at the property.

Doncaster South NPT Inspector Adrian Luscombe said: "A lot of intelligence gathering goes into obtaining these warrants and dismantling these cannabis set-ups and I am pleased we have been able to remove a large quantity of harmful drugs from circulation.

"These cannabis farms are often linked to organised crime gangs responsible for violence and terror on our streets.

"By wiping out these farms, we deprive them of a source of income which allows us to massively disrupt their operations and ultimately makes our communities safer.

"The gangs running these farms often exploit vulnerable people to look after the grows and the bypassing of electricity poses a substantial fire risk to neighbouring properties.

"We do rely on the public sharing information with us so we can act, investigate and dismantle these cannabis farms and I would encourage local residents to continue sharing information and intelligence with us so we continue to crackdown on this criminality."

You can report information to your neighbourhood policing team by contacting them on the non-emergency number 101 or by filling out a form on the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

In an emergency, including when a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.

Some people may wish to report information anonymously and you can do that via the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.