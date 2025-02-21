Watch: Armed Doncaster driver who tried to flee cops in high speed chase arrested in field

An armed man who led police on a high speed chase across Doncaster was arrested in a field after trying to outrun officers.

The wanted man, accused of stealing a car, led police on a dangerous pursuit before unsuccessfully attempting to flee into the countryside and was eventually caught after abandoning the vehicle – which contained three machetes – and attempted to flee

On Monday afternoon (17 February), officers pursued the stolen white Nissan Qashqai as it headed towards Sprotbrough, reaching speeds of 60mph in a 30mph zone.

The car failed to stop for pursuing officers, with the Qashqai seen hitting a kerb and bursting a tyre before the driver decamped from the vehicle and fled into bushes.

The wanted man was arrested by police in a field.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An officer was quick on his tail though and gained ground on the driver before apprehending and arresting him in the rural countryside.

“While one officer pursued the suspect, other officers searched the Qashqai, recovering three machetes, a balaclava and drugs.”

A 30-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possession of an offensive weapon and a drug offence.

