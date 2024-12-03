Warnings issued to occupants of two Doncaster homes over drugs and anti-social behaviour

Police have issued warning notices to the occupants of two Doncaster properties over drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, who have been investigating reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Cantley have served the two properties with warning notices following information concerning activities at their homes.

The warning letters have been issued to the owners of properties in Askrigg Close and Wesley Crescent, amid concerns they are allegedly involved in the misuse of and/or distribution of controlled drugs and anti-social behaviour.

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Lisa Bird said: "We have been monitoring activities at these addresses and collating information from reports received by members of the public, enabling us to work with other authorities and issue this closure warning letter.

"If this behaviour continues, we will issue a Closure Notice under Section 76 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act, which will prevent anyone - apart from the owner or tenants - from entering or remaining on the premises.

“We can then apply to the court for a Closure Order which can last up to three months and will prevent absolutely anyone from entering or remaining on the premises.

"We won't tolerate anti-social behaviour of any kind in our communities and I would urge people to report incidents to police or the relevant authority through the appropriate channels."

You can report incidents of ASB to police by dialling 101 or reporting via the online portal or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.