Two of the 4X4s have been stolen in Killamarsh, just over the border from Sheffield, and a third was taken in Renishaw, all in the last few weeks.

Derbyshire Constabulary says the incidents are not yet being formally linked but it is believed criminals could be travelling into the area from South Yorkshire, and police on both sides of the border have teamed up to investigate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe thieves may be travelling from South Yorkshire to target Suzuki Jimny vehicles in North East Derbyshire, following thefts in Killamarsh and Renishaw

The first theft happened in Renishaw sometime between January 14 and 17, when a blue Suzuki Jimny was stolen from a field behind the Blacksmiths Arms pub, on Barbers Row.

The second vehicle, a red Jimny, was stolen from a property on Mansfield Road, Killamarsh, between 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 9 and 9am the following day.

The latest incident happened on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, at around 9pm on Tuesday, February 22, when another blue Jimny was taken from the driveway of a home.

Police have issued the following crime prevention advice to anyone in the area who owns a Suzuki Jimny:

Always leave your vehicle locked and alarmed if possible

Review your home or business security and consider investing in CCTV, security gates or sensor lights to alert you when someone walks near your vehicle or enters the driveway

Use a steering wheel lock or pedal lock

Consider fitting an after-market approved immobiliser

Never leave the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, in the same outbuilding as the vehicle, or near your front door inside your home

Park in a locked garage, secure car park or well-lit area if possible

Consider having windows etched with the vehicle registration number or use an invisible ink marker pen to mark these details and your postcode on the underside frame of the vehicle

Make a note of the chassis number

Fit a vehicle tracking system

Be vigilant when using your vehicle for anyone taking an interest in it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 22*108823.