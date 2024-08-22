Warning - contains graphic description: RSPCA seen more cruelty to dogs in South Yorkshire in last 12 months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cruelty to dogs increased in South Yorkshire in 2023, shocking figures from the RSPCA shows.

Last year, the RSPCA received 1,980 reports about cruelty to dogs in the county, compared to 1,831 in 2022.

Nationally, in 2023, the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs - around 144 a day - compared to 48,567 in 2022 - an increase of eight per cent in just one year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity received 42,613 reports on cruelty to dogs in 2020, marking a 23 per cent increase in just four years. In 2021, the number of reports was 44,479 - meaning the figures have been rising year-on-year.

Chihuahua Dolly was rescued by the RSPCA in Yorkshire after being subjected to deliberate cruelty - but is now living a happy life with her new owner.

The new figures have been released by the RSPCA as part of its No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal.

“It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help - we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’,” said Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA. “Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year. Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most.

“We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down. We know we can’t do this alone - so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals. That's why we've launched our summer appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals like these dogs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dolly’s story: “I will be forever thankful to everyone who helped piece this broken little dog back together again”

Dolly's owner pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the dog and was banned from keeping animals for life.

Chihuahua Dolly was rescued by the RSPCA in Yorkshire after being subjected to deliberate cruelty - but is now living a happy life with her new owner.

Her journey to happiness, though, wasn’t an easy one.

When her previous owner took her to the vets with multiple injuries, they claimed that all were accidental - but the vet was concerned that what they were being told wasn’t the truth.

When the vet placed Dolly on the floor near her owner to assess her movement, she immediately ran towards the vet and hid behind her legs, shivering, crouching very low to the ground and had her tail between her legs. Despite the owner calling her to come to him, this happened repeatedly from different points in the room. The vet contacted the RSPCA to investigate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shockingly, X-rays revealed Dolly’s injuries were much more extensive than first anticipated. She had a broken rib, a fracture to her third vertebrae indicative of a tail pull injury and a dislocated tail. The X-rays also showed skull injuries and her dew claws had been ripped out.

Dolly had extensive bruising and swelling to her lips and muzzle area where the skin had begun to slough off. She had a cut on both the upper lip and the bridge of her nose. She was also found to have blood in her bladder.

Her owner pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Dolly and was banned from keeping animals for life.

Today, Dolly has a whole new life with her new owner, Lucy Green - who also works as an RSPCA inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy said: “She was initially quite timid but settled in quickly and enjoyed attention. Dolly would often get up and follow me as I left a room.

“At first she was very nervous about certain things such as any loud noises or sudden movements. There were times where someone shouts on the TV or loud music might have come on during an advert and she would stop what she was doing and shake, lower her head and tuck her tail up under herself.”

Former RSPCA Inspector Alice Cooper, who investigated the case, said: “It was heartbreaking to think of what Dolly had suffered, and I was determined to get justice for Dolly and hopefully prevent any other animals from suffering at the hands of her owner.

“Dolly had every reason to be terrified and withdrawn around humans, considering what she had been through, and yet she just wanted love and attention. I saw her multiple times throughout her recovery, and she always enjoyed a cuddle. It’s like she finally knew she was safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an RSPCA Inspector, you regularly have to deal with traumatic situations. You get well practised in dulling your own emotions, putting on the professional facade and getting the job done. I think Dolly’s case tested my resilience more than any other.

“There were times when I was sad, angry, scared and every emotion in between, but I’m proud of the part I and my RSPCA team played in securing a positive outcome to this awful situation. I will be forever thankful to everyone who helped piece this broken little dog back together again.”

What you can do to help

To donate to the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal, go to rspca.org.uk/appeal.

If you suspect an animal is being cruelly treated, you can find out how to report this on the RSPCA’s website. Before contacting the RSPCA to make a report, be sure you have the following information to hand:

Your name, address and telephone number

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The date, time and location/address of the incident - you can use what3words for a precise location

A description of the animal's environment and body condition

If known, the name and address of the person involved

Names and addresses of any witnesses

The registration number and description of any vehicle involved.

All reports made to the RSPCA are made in confidence.