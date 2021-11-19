Wanted woman sought after burglary in Doncaster area

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to find a woman following a burglary in New Edlington.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the woman pictured to get in contact with them.

They want to speak to her in connection with an allegation of a burglary in New Edlington at 10.15am on Wednesday (17 November).

This woman is wanted in connection with a burglary in New Edlington.

A woman reportedly went into the house and stole a handbag, cash and bank cards.

The wanted woman is described as white, aged about 35 years old, and of medium build.

She is described as having dark brown hair which was long and wavy in a ponytail.

Anyone who recognises the woman pictured is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 257 of 17 November.