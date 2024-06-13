Wanted: Police want to speak to this man in connection with an aggravated burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are keen to speak to this man in connection with an ongoing investigation into a reported aggravated burglary which took place in Pollington, north of Doncaster, on the evening of Sunday 10 September 2023.

Extensive enquires are ongoing, and officers are doing everything they can to find Darren Shaw.

Since the report, officers have conducted comprehensive CCTV and intelligence work, as well as arrest attempts which have so far been exhausted.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...