Wanted: Police want to speak to this man in connection with an aggravated burglary
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers are keen to speak to this man in connection with an ongoing investigation into a reported aggravated burglary which took place in Pollington, north of Doncaster, on the evening of Sunday 10 September 2023.
Extensive enquires are ongoing, and officers are doing everything they can to find Darren Shaw.
Since the report, officers have conducted comprehensive CCTV and intelligence work, as well as arrest attempts which have so far been exhausted.
If you see Darren, or know where he is, call Humberside Police on 101 quoting 23*129759.