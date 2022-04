Golding, aged 19, is wanted in connection with a series of burglaries which occurred between December 2021 and February 2022.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Golding is white and described as being 6ft 1ins tall, slim with short brown hair.

Have you seen him?

He has links to Edlington and Armthorpe.

If you see him, please do not approach him but call 101.