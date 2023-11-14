Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Blade Neale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neale, aged 25, is wanted in connection with an alleged burglary in the Carcroft area.

It is reported that on Thursday 7 September between 10am and 1pm, high value watches and jewellery were stolen from a property in New Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “We have carried out a range of enquiries since this was reported to us and now we are asking for the public’s help to trace Neale as we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

Have you seen Blade Neale.

“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Neale recently, or knows where he may be staying.”

Neale is known to frequent the Askern and Armthorpe areas of Doncaster. He also has links to Edlington.

Have you seen Neale or do you know where he is?

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police via webchat, call 101 quoting incident number 491 of 7 September 2023. Access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.