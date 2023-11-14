News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Wanted: Police appeal to trace Blade Neale in connection with the theft of high value jewellery

Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Blade Neale.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 09:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Neale, aged 25, is wanted in connection with an alleged burglary in the Carcroft area.

It is reported that on Thursday 7 September between 10am and 1pm, high value watches and jewellery were stolen from a property in New Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We have carried out a range of enquiries since this was reported to us and now we are asking for the public’s help to trace Neale as we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

Most Popular
Have you seen Blade Neale.Have you seen Blade Neale.
Have you seen Blade Neale.

“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Neale recently, or knows where he may be staying.”

Neale is known to frequent the Askern and Armthorpe areas of Doncaster. He also has links to Edlington.

Have you seen Neale or do you know where he is?

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police via webchat, call 101 quoting incident number 491 of 7 September 2023. Access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.