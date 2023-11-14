Wanted: Police appeal to trace Blade Neale in connection with the theft of high value jewellery
Neale, aged 25, is wanted in connection with an alleged burglary in the Carcroft area.
It is reported that on Thursday 7 September between 10am and 1pm, high value watches and jewellery were stolen from a property in New Street.
A police spokesman said: “We have carried out a range of enquiries since this was reported to us and now we are asking for the public’s help to trace Neale as we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.
“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Neale recently, or knows where he may be staying.”
Neale is known to frequent the Askern and Armthorpe areas of Doncaster. He also has links to Edlington.
Have you seen Neale or do you know where he is?
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police via webchat, call 101 quoting incident number 491 of 7 September 2023. Access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.