Wanted man spotted driving is chased by police before being caught and arrested on numerous offences

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 08:03 BST
A 22-year-old man remains in police custody after officers from the Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in Epworth on Monday, 21 July.

At around 9.45pm officers spotted a suspected wanted man driving a vehicle on the A161 towards Epworth.

A short pursuit ensued, and the driver was eventually stopped on Fieldside, Epworth and subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a controlled Class A drug, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified control drug above the limit, driving without insurance, common assault and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

He remains in police custody assisting with ongoing enquiries at this time.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice