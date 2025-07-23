Wanted man spotted driving is chased by police before being caught and arrested on numerous offences

A 22-year-old man remains in police custody after officers from the Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in Epworth on Monday, 21 July.

A short pursuit ensued, and the driver was eventually stopped on Fieldside, Epworth and subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a controlled Class A drug, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified control drug above the limit, driving without insurance, common assault and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice.