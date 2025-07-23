Wanted man spotted driving is chased by police before being caught and arrested on numerous offences
At around 9.45pm officers spotted a suspected wanted man driving a vehicle on the A161 towards Epworth.
A short pursuit ensued, and the driver was eventually stopped on Fieldside, Epworth and subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a controlled Class A drug, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified control drug above the limit, driving without insurance, common assault and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice.
He remains in police custody assisting with ongoing enquiries at this time.