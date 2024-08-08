Wanted: Have you seen wanted Doncaster man Jack Race?

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:18 GMT
Police are appealing for help to find wanted man Jack Race.

The 27-year-old, from Doncaster, is wanted in connection with an assault in Scawthorpe, Doncaster on 24 June.

A spokesman said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Race recently or knows where he may be staying. Race knows he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers.”

Race is described as a white man, 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build, and with short brown hair.

Wanted: Have you seen wanted Doncaster man Jack Race?Wanted: Have you seen wanted Doncaster man Jack Race?
Race is known to frequent Skellow, Adwick and other places within DN6.

If you see Race, do not approach him call 999. If you have any other information contact police via the online live chat, online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101.

Please quote investigation number 14/115106/24.Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know via Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org

