Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help to find wanted man Jack Race.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old, from Doncaster, is wanted in connection with an assault in Scawthorpe, Doncaster on 24 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Race recently or knows where he may be staying. Race knows he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers.”

Race is described as a white man, 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build, and with short brown hair.

Wanted: Have you seen wanted Doncaster man Jack Race?

Race is known to frequent Skellow, Adwick and other places within DN6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you see Race, do not approach him call 999. If you have any other information contact police via the online live chat, online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101.

Please quote investigation number 14/115106/24.Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know via Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org