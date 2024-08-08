South Yorkshire Police are asking for your help to find wanted man David Meehan.

Meehan, aged 38, of Doncaster, is wanted for breaching the terms of his bail in relation to an alleged stalking offence that took place in May earlier this year.A spokesman said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Meehan recently or knows where he may be staying.“Meehan, who has links to the Moorends area of Doncaster, is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build and with short brown hair.“If you see Meehan, please don't approach him but instead call 999.”If you have any other information that could help find Meehan, please call 101, quoting investigation number 15/96170/24.You can also submit information via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/If you wish to submit information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.