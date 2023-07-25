News you can trust since 1925
Wanted: Have you seen Aaron Ashton who is believed to be actively avoiding police in Doncaster?

Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to locate wanted man Aaron Ashton.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST

Ashton, aged 32, is wanted in connection to reports of a burglary in Bentley in November 2022.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ns, slim build with short brown wavy hair.

Officers have carried out numerous visits to known addresses and associates of Ashton. It is believed he is actively avoiding officers and they are now asking for the public’s help to find him.

Police are looking for Aaron Ashton in DoncasterPolice are looking for Aaron Ashton in Doncaster
Call 101 quoting incident number 1014 of 2 November 2022.