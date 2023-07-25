Wanted: Have you seen Aaron Ashton who is believed to be actively avoiding police in Doncaster?
Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to locate wanted man Aaron Ashton.
Ashton, aged 32, is wanted in connection to reports of a burglary in Bentley in November 2022.
He is described as white, 5ft 11ns, slim build with short brown wavy hair.
Officers have carried out numerous visits to known addresses and associates of Ashton. It is believed he is actively avoiding officers and they are now asking for the public’s help to find him.
Call 101 quoting incident number 1014 of 2 November 2022.