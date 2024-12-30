Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Harry Trench, who is also known as Mackenzie Kay.

Trench, aged 23, is wanted in connection with reports of arson with intent to endanger life in Kings Road, Doncaster, on 20 December.

He is also wanted in connection with reports of stalking and making threats to kill at Lakeside Boulevard in Doncaster on 11 October.

In addition, he is wanted for failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in relation to drug offences, and in connection with a reported theft of a motor vehicle.

Wanted: Doncaster's Harry Trench for arson with intent to endanger life, stalking and threats to kill.

A force spokesman said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Trench recently or knows where he may be staying. He's understood to have links to Doncaster - including Conisbrough - Kimberworth, Rotherham and Barnsley.

“He is described as a white man who is around 6ft tall and of a slim build. He has short brown hair and no facial hair.

“Following a previous appeal for information on Trench's whereabouts, we have been carrying out numerous enquiries, including visits to several addresses he is linked to. Trench knows he is wanted and we believe he is actively evading our officers, so we are again asking the public for their help to track him down.”

If you see Trench, or have information that could help police to find him, please call 101 or use the online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

If you have an immediate sighting of him, do not approach him, but instead call 999. Please quote incident number 455 of 30 December 2024 when you get in touch.

You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.