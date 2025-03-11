Wanted Doncaster shoplifter found hiding in bedroom given Criminal Behaviour Order after stealing spree
Darren Anderson, aged 37, was sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Tuesday (4 March) after admitting over a dozen thefts as well as the theft of a pedal cycle.
The wanted shoplifter initially tried to evade police following his crime spree but after officers gathered intelligence on his whereabouts, he was arrested on 9 February.
Anderson, who was arrested after being found hiding in a bedroom, was given a suspended sentence and a three-year CBO which prevents him from entering the following stores:
Co-op in Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe
Intake 10 Filling Station in Church Street, Armthorpe
B&M in Church Street, Armthorpe
PC Vicky Green, from the Safer Neighbourhood Services team in Doncaster, said: "Anderson's behaviour was reckless and careless as he showed himself to be a serial shoplifter with no regard for local businesses and their hard-working employees.
"We seek to obtain CBOs for those who engage in persistent crimes such as anti-social behaviour and should Anderson breach the terms of this order he will be prosecuted.
"If you see Anderson committing any further thefts or if you see him entering any of the stores listed above, please contact us so we can take action."
You can contact the police on 101 or get in touch via the website https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
If a crime is happening or a life is at risk, always call 999.