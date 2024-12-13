Wanted Doncaster shoplifter arrested by quick-thinking cop is jailed

A wanted Doncaster shoplifter has been jailed after a quick thinking officer raced from a police station and darted through traffic to arrest him while he was committing a crime.

Last Wednesday (5 December), officers were alerted to a sighting of Liam Dixon, who was wanted in connection with a series of thefts from shops.

PC Lynsey Kingston took it upon herself to locate and detain Dixon, as she rushed across a busy road and headed towards where he had been sighted before arresting him on the spot near a Tesco store with unpurchased items in his possession.

Dixon, 36, of Vulcan Crescent, Scawsby, was subsequently charged with four thefts which he pleaded guilty to at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (6 December).

Dixon also changed his plea to admit his guilt for seven other thefts he had committed, with a magistrate sentencing him to five months in prison.

He has also been given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prevents him from entering Tesco Express in Barnsley Road for the next three years.

PC Kingston said: "Dixon's reckless offending saw him steal over £800 worth of products as he committed theft after theft with no thought towards the impact this would have on hard-working shop workers and local businesses.

"Retail crime is far from victimless and we will not tolerate it here in Doncaster or across the wider South Yorkshire area.

"I am pleased Dixon has been given a custodial sentence as well as a CBO which will ban him from entering the store he targeted relentlessly as part of his serial offending."

If you have been a victim of retail crime, please report it to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/. In an emergency, always call 999.

You can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can report information without having to leave your details.

Police are also encouraging businesses across South Yorkshire to sign up to its Business Crime Charter to help everyone continue to tackle retail crime.

To read more about the Charter and how to sign up, click here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/news/south-yorkshire/news/news/october/retailers-encouraged-to-sign-up-to-south-yorkshire-business-crime-charter