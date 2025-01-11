Wanted Doncaster man "no longer being sought," police say
Members of the public were told to phone 999 and not approach Wayne Kime, 36, who was wanted for failing to appear and breach of bail conditions.
On 3 December, Kime was found guilty in his absence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, and two counts of criminal damage at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.
Since then he had avoided contact from officers with the hunt focusing on Wheatley, the city centre and Barnby Dun.
In an update, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for wanted man Wayne Kime.
“He is no longer being sought by officers.
“We appreciate your support.”
