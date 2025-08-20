Vulnerable children safeguarded and 13 people arrested as part of dedicated operation

A dedicated week of action aimed at safeguarding the most vulnerable people in our communities has seen 13 people arrested and 31 children safeguarded.

The operation led by South Yorkshire Police’s Internet Sexual Offences Team (ISOT) has seen multiple departments from across the force work with partner agencies to enforce safeguarding actions on several investigations across all our districts.

Between Monday 11 August and Friday 15 August, 15 investigations were actioned, with 15 warrants executed successfully, leading to 13 arrests for a range of offences, including making / possessing indecent images of children and sexual communications with a child.

Detective Inspector Lee Wilson, of our ISOT Team, said: "This weeklong operation has prioritised high risk investigations and most importantly safeguarded a number of vulnerable people.

“Our priority is safeguarding children and ensuring this is done in line with the national safeguarding timescales.

"ISOT is a challenging and difficult space and the reason we all come to work every day is to keep children safe and to stop sexual offenders."

This week of action has meant that 31 children in South Yorkshire, who were identified as being at potential risk of sexual harm / offending have been safeguarded.

Across the operation, over 60 digital devices were seized and are to be forensically examined by the Digital Forensic Unit for any relevant evidence.

DI Wilson added: "Like previous operations of this nature, this week of action has produced some fantastic results while also showcasing the vital importance of multi-departmental work in this area.

"The success of this operation is down to the team effort from across South Yorkshire Police and partners. This has ensured the safety of some of our communities’ most vulnerable people."