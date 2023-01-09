Violent criminal and sex offender 'no longer being sought' by Doncaster police

South Yorkshire Police had launched appeals to find both Jamie Frost and Callum Pluteci over separate, unconnected incidents in Doncaster last year.

Frost was wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

A woman in her 20s is understood to have suffered facial injuries, as well as minor injuries to her shoulder, neck and wrist in the incident in August in the Rossington area.

Jamie Frost and Callum Pluteci were both wanted by South Yorkshire Police.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Pluteci was being hunted by police after breaching his sexual risk order and for recall to prison.

Pluteci had failed to inform officers of his current location – a breach of his SRO.

In an update, South Yorkshire Police said: “Callum Pluteci and Jamie Frost, wanted individuals, are no longer being sought by our officers.