"Violent and threatening man" in custody after police called to Frenchgate centre
The man – Martin Horvath – has now been remanded in custody following the incident which took place earlier this month.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called on 2 August at 12.32pm to reports a man was acting in a violent and threatening manner at Frenchgate shopping centre in Doncaster.
“Martin Horvath, 27, of Wade Street, Sheffield was arrested and charged with a public order offence, assaulting an emergency worker and theft.
“Horvarth made his first appearance before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 4 August and has been remanded in custody.
"He will next appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 3 March 2026.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact independent charity CrimeStoppers where you can report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.