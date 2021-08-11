Violence breaks out after Doncaster Rovers match which has led to one man being sentenced to prison for five months and banned from games for four years
Police have condemned the action of violent football fans who caused a scene after a Doncaster Rovers match.
On August 14, 2018 two mini-buses of Doncaster Rovers supporters were dropped off at a public house on Oswald Street in Scunthorpe following a Scunthorpe United vs Doncaster Rovers match.
Within minutes large scale disorder broke out in the car park involving over 30 people.
Following a lengthy police investigation, last week at Nottingham Crown Court the final defendant in this incident, a Connor Akers, a 21 year old man from Scunthorpe appeared in court.
He was sentenced to five months in prison and was served with a four year football banning order.
After this sentencing Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson said: “This sentence is a timely reminder to the small number of people intent on causing trouble that there is no place for this type of behaviour in the modern game.
"We can, and will, bring those responsible for such behaviour to justice.