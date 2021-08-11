On August 14, 2018 two mini-buses of Doncaster Rovers supporters were dropped off at a public house on Oswald Street in Scunthorpe following a Scunthorpe United vs Doncaster Rovers match.

Within minutes large scale disorder broke out in the car park involving over 30 people.

Following a lengthy police investigation, last week at Nottingham Crown Court the final defendant in this incident, a Connor Akers, a 21 year old man from Scunthorpe appeared in court.

He was sentenced to five months in prison and was served with a four year football banning order.

After this sentencing Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson said: “This sentence is a timely reminder to the small number of people intent on causing trouble that there is no place for this type of behaviour in the modern game.

"We can, and will, bring those responsible for such behaviour to justice.

“We hope to bring an end to all football related violence.

"Families and true supporters want to follow their teams without the fear of trouble and violence and as a Force we want to continue to help keep our local football matches a safe environment for everyone.”