Village drug warrant ‘sends out clear message’ on organised crime, say police
South Yorkshire Police have carried out a drug warrant as part of continued efforts to tackle organised crime and the supply and distribution of illegal substances.
The property, in Harlington Court in Denaby, was searched yesterday (Wednesday, September 25) under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Detective Inspector Steve Smith said despite the fact the operation found no evidence of illegality on this occasion, he hoped the raid would ‘send a message’ that the force remained committed to tackling drug crime.
He said: “We’re continuing to send out a really strong message in the Mexborough, Conisbrough and Denaby areas that organised crime will not be tolerated in these areas.
“If you’re involved, we will identify you and we could be knocking on your door very soon.
“While no criminal offences were identified at this property, we hope it sends out a clear message that our efforts to disrupt such criminality and to keep our communities safe are here to stay.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, please call 101 or speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Always call 999 in an emergency.