Vile Doncaster thug is jailed after raping woman and then brutally attacking her

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vile Doncaster thug who raped a woman, before falsely imprisoning her and subjecting her to a campaign of sickening and violent abuse has been jailed for over nine years.

David Flatters, 22, waited for his victim to fall asleep before raping her, and later issued a series of chilling threats in a desperate bid to keep his violent behaviour a secret.

He told her he would "send people round to her family's house" and that he was going to "watch her take her last breath" after Flatters' brutal attacks left her with a catalogue of horrific injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She suffered bruises, bleeding to the head, a black eye and cuts to her face - and on one occasion, Flatters lured his victim to the woods, beat her with sticks and stood on the back of her neck while she was face down in the dirt and unable to breathe.

David Flatters has been jailed for sadistic abuse against a woman who he also raped.

Investigation Officer Rowan Bradbury, who works for Doncaster's Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team, said: "Flatters' offending was savage, calculated and wicked as he subjected his victim to vile abuse both physically and mentally.

"She was understandably terrified of him and I want to praise her courage and fortitude in coming forward to tell us about the abuse she had endured at his hands.

"It can't have been easy for her and I can't imagine the terror she must have endured but it was her testimony that helped secure a lengthy custodial sentence for Flatters."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flatters was arrested by officers and brought into custody before being charged with multiple offences.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, false imprisonment, strangulation, common assault, intimidation and escaping from lawful custody.

Flatters was sentenced to a total of nine years and five months in jail during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last Wednesday (1 May).

He must then spend an additional two years on licence, with Flatters also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for an indefinite period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The terms of the SHPO mean that Flatters, of Cranbrook Road, Wheatley, must also inform the Violent and Sex Offender Register (ViSOR) whenever he enters into a new relationship with another person.

IO Bradbury said: "This sentence is all thanks to the victim's brave testimony against this violent individual and I am glad he is now behind bars and is no longer a danger to women.

"I really hope this sentencing brings an end to this traumatic experience for the victim and that she can now move on with her life.

"South Yorkshire Police takes all reports of rape incredibly seriously and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders like Flatters to justice."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please be aware that victims of sexual offences are granted anonymity for life. Identifying them is a criminal offence and police will take action.