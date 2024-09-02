"Vile and dangerous" Doncaster man found guilty of raping two 16-year-old girls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rapist described by police as “vile and dangerous” has been found guilty of raping two teenage girls in Doncaster.

41-year-old Hanzel Scott, of Sovereign Court, Sprtotbrough, was convicted of five counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, and one count of attempted sexual assault when he appeared for trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

His crimes were committed against two 16-year-old girls in August and October 2022, the court heard.

Following a South Yorkshire Police investigation, Scott was charged with the seven offences and pleaded not guilty.

Hanzel Scott has been found guilty of raping two teenage girls in Doncaster.

But following a 15 day trial at Sheffield Crown Court, he was found guilty on all seven charges.

A/DI Stephanie Phoenix, who led the investigation alongside investigating officer Alyshea Sharp, said: “Hanzel Scott is a vile, dangerous man and I am pleased we have secured convictions against him on behalf of his two victims, who have shown incredible bravery throughout this awful ordeal.

"Scott is now facing a long time behind bars and Doncaster is a safer place for it.

“I would like to commend both girls in this case for their courage in coming forward to report what had happened to them.

"As Scott pleaded not guilty, they had to endure a jury trial and they have conducted themselves with tremendous dignity throughout this and the whole investigation.

"I do hope this conviction is a starting point for them to be able to move forward into a new and brighter chapter in their lives.”

Scott has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this year on a date to be set.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “If you have been a victim of a sexual offence, we are here for you. If you report it to us, we will listen, we will ensure you get the appropriate support and we will take action.”

You can report sexual assault and rape to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also report a crime anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or by calling them on 0800 555 111.

For more information on reporting sexual offences to police, click HERE