Vigilante hunters of sex offenders lead to police arrest of man, 57, for child sexual communications and Class A drugs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of vigilante hunters who aim at finding paedophiles descended on a Doncaster street last night in an attempt to bring an alleged culprit to task, and then brought the police in to take action.

Residents of Chamberlain Avenue, Cusworth, contacted the Free Press to report the incident.

Police confirmed that at 8.51pm they responded to reports of suspicious activity at an address on that street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and possession of class A drugs.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.