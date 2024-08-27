Vigilante hunters of sex offenders lead to police arrest of man, 57, for child sexual communications and Class A drugs
A group of vigilante hunters who aim at finding paedophiles descended on a Doncaster street last night in an attempt to bring an alleged culprit to task, and then brought the police in to take action.
Residents of Chamberlain Avenue, Cusworth, contacted the Free Press to report the incident.
Police confirmed that at 8.51pm they responded to reports of suspicious activity at an address on that street.
A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and possession of class A drugs.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.