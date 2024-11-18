Vigil to be held in Doncaster in support of women and girls who have been subjected to violence, intimidation or harassment
November 25 is white ribbon day, a day to support the end to violence against women and girls.
A vigil will be held at 6pm outside the Mansion House in Doncaster City Centre, in support of women and girls who have been subject to violence, intimidation, or threats.
Refreshments will be available at Cast theatre.
If you are worried about yourself or someone you know, there is support available via the Doncaster Domestic Abuse Hub Violence Against Women and Girls - Doncaster Council