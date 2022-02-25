VIDEO: Woman's fury after youth filmed running across top of her car in Doncaster

Samantha Kenny has shared the footage of the hooded youth skipping across the top of her red and white Citroen DS3 on social media – and is keen to track down the culprit.

She said: “If anyone knows who this is, please let me know as I would like a word with their parents before I take this to the police.

"Total disrespect for people’s property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clip shows a hooded youth running across the top of a car in Doncaster.

"I work hard for my belongings and don't expect to see this on the internet!”

The clip shows the youth, clad in black trousers and a beige coloured hooded top, clamber on to the bonnet of the car.

They then run up the windscreen and onto the roof before jumping off the back of the car before running down the street.

The face of the culprit is covered throughout the clip, which was filmed just off Alexandra Street in Thorne.

She added: “The issue need highlightings as I think it's utterly ridiculous that kids think they can do anything they want without consequence. My children wouldn't dare

“The traffic down there is horrendous too – speeding,double parked cars and they are building more houses at the bottom so it is only going to get worse. It’s dangerous.”

It is thought the youth may have been practising parkour – where people ‘free run’ across cars and buildings.