BREAKING

Video: Watch terrifying moment that youths target Doncaster property with large fireworks

Residents in Conisbrough are living in fear due to a group of youths targeting homes and throwing fireworks.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:24 GMT
The Free Press has been sent footage of one such incident which took place last night, Sunday February 18, at 8pm.

A worried resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “They are happening often around the Conisbrough area, we believe it is gang related crime.

“I haven’t had it happen to me, but my son, who has health concerns and sleeps with a CPap machine, and his neighbours have often.”

The moment a firework explodes at a front door in Conisbrough.The moment a firework explodes at a front door in Conisbrough.
The witness said that the youths have targeted various parts of Conisbrough with no regard for people with young children or pets.

If anyone witnesses such incidents, or has CCTV evidence, they should contact the police on 101.