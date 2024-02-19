Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Free Press has been sent footage of one such incident which took place last night, Sunday February 18, at 8pm.

A worried resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “They are happening often around the Conisbrough area, we believe it is gang related crime.

“I haven’t had it happen to me, but my son, who has health concerns and sleeps with a CPap machine, and his neighbours have often.”

The moment a firework explodes at a front door in Conisbrough.

The witness said that the youths have targeted various parts of Conisbrough with no regard for people with young children or pets.