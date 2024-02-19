Video: Watch terrifying moment that youths target Doncaster property with large fireworks
The Free Press has been sent footage of one such incident which took place last night, Sunday February 18, at 8pm.
A worried resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “They are happening often around the Conisbrough area, we believe it is gang related crime.
“I haven’t had it happen to me, but my son, who has health concerns and sleeps with a CPap machine, and his neighbours have often.”
The witness said that the youths have targeted various parts of Conisbrough with no regard for people with young children or pets.
If anyone witnesses such incidents, or has CCTV evidence, they should contact the police on 101.