Video: Watch police raid on £100,000 Doncaster cannabis factory
Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the raid in the Hyde Park area.
A spokesperson said: “Following concerns being raised in the community about the address, officers forced entry to the house where we discovered a significant cannabis grow.
“Drugs with a street value of £100k+ have been seized, and the dangerously bypassed electricity has now been made safe.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the people involved in the offence.”
If you have information about drugs in your area you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can report information in confidence by contacting indepdendent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details, or alternatively you can report it online at the CrimeStoppers website.