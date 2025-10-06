Video: Watch how Doncaster police are tackling scourge of nuisance bikers

Police in Doncaster are urging members of the public to keep reporting nuisance bikers – as officers continue to tackle the problem on the city’s streets.

Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team officers are continuing to combat off-road bikes with multiple arrests, seizures of stolen vehicles and a mixture of overt and covert patrols helping to keep communities safe from harm.

Over the past couple of months, the team's work around nuisance motorbikes and off-road bikes has been continuing at pace resulting in a series of arrests.

Three teenagers, aged 14, 16 and 18, from the North NPT area have been arrested and remain under investigation in connection with the theft of motorbikes and vehicles.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been issued with community protection warning notices in relation to riding off-road bikes and motorbikes in an antisocial manner.

The same warning have been issued to a 24-year-old for the same offence, with two parents also given warning in relation to their sons acting in an antisocial manner with off-road bikes.

Explaining more about the ongoing work and the tactics being used to tackle off-road bikes and antisocial behaviour (ASB) is North NPT Sergeant Kelly Ward.

She said: "From listening to residents, we know how much of a concern nuisance motorbikes and off-road bikes are in our communities.

"As a result of this, we've been gathering intelligence on where off-road bikes are being reported as most prolific, utilising a mixture of high visibility and plain-clothed patrols.

"Both are effective in tacking this issue, with high visibility patrols acting as a deterrent and reassuring members of the public of our presence in your local areas.

"Plain-clothed patrols allow us to work covertly to gather intelligence which shapes our policing response, so it's worth remembering that not all of our policing is visible to the public."

One of the newest measures introduced are mountain bikes and electric bikes which have proven handy in allowing officers to cover the vast stretches of the Trans Pennine Trail and Roman Ridge.

Sgt Ward added: "The feedback we've had from the public regarding these patrols has been really positive and people are pleased to see us out and about on the bikes.

"On average, we tend to cover 10 miles on the bikes during the patrols so we can cover much more ground than we would on foot."

As ever, public support is crucial when it comes to tackling off-road bikes and Sgt Ward has encouraged to report sightings to them via 101 or Crimestoppers.

"The information you provide really does help us combat this issue as it tells us where and when to focus our patrols, allows us to take enforcement action and feeds into our overall intelligence picture.

"It has already resulted in arrests and seizures over the summer months and we are keen to keep this momentum going as we head towards a period of darker nights.

"As well as letting us know where and when you are seeing off-road bikes, along with descriptions of the riders and their vehicles, please tell us if you know where the bikes are being stored.

"You can report information to us by calling us on 101 or you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers."