Video: Three vehicles deliberately torched in Doncaster over the weekend

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:19 BST
Three vehicles were deliberately torched in Doncaster over the weekend.

On Friday, 27 September, a car was deliberately set on fire at 8.30pm on Churchfield Road, Campbell. Firefighters from Askern station attended the incident. They left at 9.:50pm.

On Saturday, firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate car fire at 11pm on Wensley Crescent, Cantley. The crew came away at 11.40pm.

And then on Sunday, two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a premise on Horninglow Close, Cantley at 11.45am. The accidental fire involved a tumble dryer. Crews left the scene at 12.15pm.

This morning, Monday, firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 3.15am on McConnel Crescent, New Rossington. The crew came away at 4.25am.