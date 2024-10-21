Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a brazen gang of thieves swiped an honesty box from a Doncaster milkshake farm.

The gang struck at T E Ritchie and Sons, a smally family run dairy farm in Bentley, making off with donations left by customers for milk and milkshakes produced by the farm.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we’ve been robbed.

"They have taken our honesty box and put it in the back of their vehicle.

The gang swipe the honesty box from the farm in Bentley. (Photo: TE Ritchie and Sons).

"Thank you to everyone who has been kind to us since we opened but we all know there are some horrible people in this world that take advantage.”

The farm, based in Middle Lane, was briefly forced to close but has now re-opened.

The spokesperson added: “Looking through all of your messages, we can’t just let everything we’ve worked for go to waste! We’re open as usual while we think of a more secure plan. We really do appreciate your support.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.