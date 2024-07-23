Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alarming CCTV has been released to urge people to stay off the railway as thousands of people risk their lives each year.

East Midlands Network Rail has released a compilation of some of the worst cases in the last year to urge people to stay off the tracks and not put themselves and others at risk during the school summer holidays.

The warning comes as newly released figures show there were 2,755 incidents of trespassing recorded across the East Midlands in 2023-24 – the equivalent of eight incidents each day. 219 of those involved children, a concerning right per cent rise compared to 2022-23.

These incidents caused passengers to face nearly 12,000 minutes of delayed trains - equivalent to more than 8 days - up by 40% since the previous year.

Shocking railway CCTV released to stop trespass cases rising this summer.

Shocking examples of trespassers caught on covert cameras saw reckless behaviour at a pedestrian level crossing at Burton Joyce in Nottingham.

There, people can be seen putting their lives at risks taking part in railway photoshoots, crossing in front of oncoming trains, and even laying down between the tracks.

Hayley Manners, Network Rail’s community safety manager in the East Midlands, said: “Every time someone strays onto the tracks, they are placing themselves at risk of serious, life-changing injury or worse. The consequences can be devastating, not only for them, but their loved ones and the wider community. Shutting the railway while we investigate reports of trespass also causes costly delays for rail passengers and freight.

“We hope that sharing the CCTV will act as a deterrent and show that acting irresponsibly on the railway is extremely dangerous. I strongly urge everyone to ensure that both they and their loved ones understand the risks so everyone can stay safe this summer.”

Nationally, statistics show that on average at least two people risk their lives on the railway every hour.

The figures also reveal that trespass is almost twice as likely to happen during the summer months, with more than 60% of all incidents recorded during British Summer Time.

This summer, the rail industry will continue to educate people living in near high-risk areas about the dangers of railway trespass using the story of Harrison Ballantyne.

He was 11 when he lost his life after straying unauthorised onto the railway.

His harrowing story can be viewed on the You vs Train https://www.youvstrain.co.uk/ website, which also details facts about the dangers present on the railway as well as information on the rail industry’s anti-trespass initiatives.