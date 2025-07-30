Video: Shocking moment men launch gunshot and firebomb attack on Doncaster house

This is the shocking moment two men launched a terrifying attack on a Doncaster house – firing gunshots at it before setting it on fire in a petrol bomb blitz.

James McGuinness and Ryan Jobes are now both behind bars following the incident shortly before Christmas last year.

James McGuinness and Ryan Jobes are now both behind bars following the incident shortly before Christmas last year.

Video footage, which you can watch in full HERE shows the moment the pair drive up to the house, fire shots at windows and then set the property ablaze.

On 22 December 2024 at 10pm, firearms officers were deployed to Hawthorne Grove, Bentley, following several 999 calls describing a house being shot at and set on fire.

James McGuinness (top) and Ryan Jobes have both been jailed over the terrifying attack.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

“On arrival to the scene, officers quickly obtained CCTV footage showing a group of masked men pull up to the property, discharge a firearm several times at the building and then set the house alight.

“The men then made good their escape in a vehicle which was later found that same night at a nearby park completely burned out.”

An investigation was launched immediately and within hours officers on patrol were alerted to a Kia Sorento carrying multiple masked individuals.

The vehicle was two miles away from the initial incident.

After requesting the vehicle to stop, Jobes and McGuinness were identified as two of the passengers in the vehicle.

A search of the pair found both were in possession of disposable gloves - with officers noting that they strongly smelt of petrol and accelerant.

Swift communication between the officers reviewing the CCTV footage and the officers who stopped Jobes and McGuinness identified that both were wearing matching clothes to the individuals who had been involved in the initial incident at Hawthorne Grove.

Jobes and McGuinness were arrested and taken into custody where they refused to answer any questions put to them by the investigation team. Despite this, the pair were charged and remanded into custody.

Both men pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to endangering life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (21 July), Jobes, aged 24, of Vulcan Crescent, Scawsby, and McGuinness, aged 22, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, were jailed for three years and nine months.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Barnes, of South Yorkshire Police’s Armed Crime Team, said: "There is no place for the sort of mindless violence gun crime inflicts on our communities. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of Jobes and McGuinness' reckless actions, but this isn't always the case.

"We have seen first-hand in South Yorkshire the damage firearms cause and we will not tolerate gun crime.

"The quick work and real team effort shown during this investigation was vital in apprehending Jobes and McGuinness within hours of their callous attack in Doncaster. This is another example of our ongoing relentless approach to tackling firearm enabled criminality."

You can report crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.