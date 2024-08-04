Video: Police injured, many suffering broken bones, after rioters target South Yorkshire hotel

Several South Yorkshire Police officers were injured during acts of violence outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in the Manvers area of Rotherham.

A spokesman for the Force said: “We absolutely condemn the scenes of disorder we witnessed, with a total of around 700 people in attendance in Manvers Way earlier today.

“A number of people threw planks of wood at our officers and sprayed them with fire extinguishers before smashing hotel windows to gain access to the premises.

“A large bin close to a window of the hotel was also set alight causing a small fire which was later extinguished, with missiles, including glass bottles and beer cans, thrown at our officers.

Police were faced with rioters.

“At least ten officers have been injured as a result of the violence, with one left unconscious following a head injury, another suffering a suspected fractured elbow and other suffering suspected broken bones.”

No hotel employees or residents have been reported as injured as a result of today's disorder.

Officers regained access to the hotel and are continuing to disperse the group away from the area.

A generator was also set alight, and a number of small grass fires were set. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service worked to extinguish these quickly.

Mindless damage caused.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

A heavy police presence will remain outside the hotel and in the surrounding area over the course of the rest of this evening and into tomorrow (August 5).

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said: “Today in Rotherham we have seen our officers attacked and at least ten injured, significant damage caused and a fire set outside a hotel full of terrified residents and staff. The mindless actions of those today have achieved nothing other than sheer destruction and leaving members of the public and the wider community in fear.

“The behaviour we witnessed has been nothing short of disgusting. While it was a smaller number of those in attendance who chose to commit violence and destruction, those who simply stood on and watched remain absolutely complicit in this. Those who choose to spread misinformation and hate online, also need to take responsibility for the scenes today – this was not a protest, just angry people, reacting to a false narrative who have their own motivations for doing so.

“All today has achieved is the diversion of police and partner resources, operational police officers who will now be away from active duty while they recover from their injuries, and the continued use of public money to clean up the mess they have left behind.

“Please be assured, our work does not end today – we have officers working hard, reviewing the considerable online imagery and footage of those involved, and they should expect us to be at their doors very soon.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our officers and staff who have worked incredibly hard today and the officers from West Yorkshire Police, British Transport Police, Durham Constabulary, North Yorkshire Police and Leicestershire Police who have supported us, alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for their continued support.”

Police urge anyone who has any information regarding today's incident to please contact them on 101, quoting incident number 239 of 4 August 2024. If a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always dial 999.