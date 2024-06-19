Video: Police chase ends in driver running from abandoned vehicle in Doncaster
A police chase ended in a driver running from an abandoned vehicle in Doncaster last night.
At around 9.20pm on Tuesday, June 18, eye witnesses reported a police chase which came to a stop on Fairfield Road.
It appears that no arrests were made at the scene but a suspect made off down the Transpennine Trail to escape officers.
The car imvolved was then swiftly removed via a recovery truck.
We have approached the police for further details and will bring you these when we get them.