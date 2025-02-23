Video: Patrolling Doncaster response officer arrests man after vehicle chase before pursuit on foot

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving, theft and drug offences after a vehicle and foot pursuit by response officers in Doncaster.

Response officers were on patrol in the Scawthorpe area of Doncaster around 11pm last Friday (14 February) when they spotted a Ford Mondeo being driven in an erratic manner on York Road.

After it ignored officers' requests to stop, a pursuit was authorised, with PC Pearson's body-worn video camera showing him giving clear and concise updates to our Force Control Room during the pursuit.

With officers on his tail, the driver soon abandoned his vehicle on Kirkby Avenue and tried to flee the scene.

However, PC Pearson was quick to pursue him and after a short foot chase, the suspect was apprehended, arrested and brought into custody.

The 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of seven offences, which were failing to stop, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of Class A drugs, driving over the limit and driving with no licence nor insurance.

PC Pearson said: "As response officers, it is our duty to respond to real-time incidents and also proactively patrol our communities.

"On this occasion, we were carrying out routine patrols when our suspicions were aroused by the erratic driving of the Mondeo.

"After it failed to stop, we then carefully pursued the suspect while conveying information to control room staff before engaging in a foot chase resulting in the man's arrest.

"Dangerous drivers have no place in South Yorkshire and we will pursue anyone who alerts our suspicions and is deemed to be a danger to pedestrians and other road users."