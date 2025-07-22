Video: Man arrested after Doncaster College knife drama is jailed

This is the dramatic moment police swooped to arrest a man after a knife drama which put Doncaster College into lockdown – and he is now behind bars after being jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Heeley-Luty was arrested by a response officer on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 19, minutes after a 999 call was made to police to report an altercation between a group of people outside the college on Chappell Drive.

Six people, none of whom were students at the college, were arrested, with the building evacuated as a precaution to allow a thorough search of the campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During these searches, officers quickly identified and recovered the knife used by Heeley-Luty - a 30cm kitchen knife, which was located outside the college buildings.

Daniel Heeley-Luty was arrested by a response officer on the afternoon of Wednesday 19 March, minutes after a 999 call was made to police to report an altercation between a group of people.

Heeley-Luty hid the knife in a fenced off area before staff from the college approached him, and less than two minutes later, he was arrested by a South Yorkshire Police officer.

Following his arrest, Heeley-Luty, 21, of no fixed abode, was charged with affray and possession of a bladed article on a school or further education premises.

Today (Tuesday, July 22), Heeley-Luty was jailed for two-and-a-half years during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Ben Tomlinson, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "This was a concerning incident in an educational setting in which Heeley-Luty brandished a knife and ran towards another person.

"Officers and staff responded to this incident promptly and professionally resulting in multiple arrests and the quick recovery of the knife dumped by Heeley-Luty.

"I want to thank the college for their cooperation throughout the case and I hope this result sends out a clear message about the danger of knives and the potential harm they can cause.

"Thankfully, only one person, who was also not a student at the college, suffered a minor hand injury which did not require hospital treatment. However, this incident could have panned out very differently had our officers not responded so quickly.

"Carrying a knife not only puts those around you in danger - it also puts you in danger, and the impact of knife crime can be absolutely devastating for everyone involved."