Video: Man arrested after Doncaster College knife drama is jailed
Daniel Heeley-Luty was arrested by a response officer on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 19, minutes after a 999 call was made to police to report an altercation between a group of people outside the college on Chappell Drive.
Six people, none of whom were students at the college, were arrested, with the building evacuated as a precaution to allow a thorough search of the campus.
During these searches, officers quickly identified and recovered the knife used by Heeley-Luty - a 30cm kitchen knife, which was located outside the college buildings.
Heeley-Luty hid the knife in a fenced off area before staff from the college approached him, and less than two minutes later, he was arrested by a South Yorkshire Police officer.
Following his arrest, Heeley-Luty, 21, of no fixed abode, was charged with affray and possession of a bladed article on a school or further education premises.
Today (Tuesday, July 22), Heeley-Luty was jailed for two-and-a-half years during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.
Detective Constable Ben Tomlinson, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "This was a concerning incident in an educational setting in which Heeley-Luty brandished a knife and ran towards another person.
"Officers and staff responded to this incident promptly and professionally resulting in multiple arrests and the quick recovery of the knife dumped by Heeley-Luty.
"I want to thank the college for their cooperation throughout the case and I hope this result sends out a clear message about the danger of knives and the potential harm they can cause.
"Thankfully, only one person, who was also not a student at the college, suffered a minor hand injury which did not require hospital treatment. However, this incident could have panned out very differently had our officers not responded so quickly.
"Carrying a knife not only puts those around you in danger - it also puts you in danger, and the impact of knife crime can be absolutely devastating for everyone involved."