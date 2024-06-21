Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley man Bradley Burgin, aged 27, of HMP Doncaster appeared before Sheffield Crown Court last week (14 June) charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency service worker, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

Officers from the Barnsley North East Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol on 3 November 2023 when they sighted a vehicle on Chapel Lane that had no MOT.

Officers requested the driver, now known to be Burgin to stop and talk. While speaking to officers, Burgin provided false details and was asked to sit in the back of the police vehicle while further enquiries were carried out.

The two officers informed Burgin he would be searched and as they opened the door to handcuff him, he lunged towards them, knocking them both to the floor before running away.

Barnsley man Bradley Burgin.

One officer suffered facial injuries during the attack. Burgin made good his escape, but that wouldn’t be his last encounter with officers.

On 15 December 2023, Burgin was sighted driving while disqualified in the Cudworth area. He failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced. During the pursuit Burgin reached speeds of 80mph in a Land Rover Discovery.

CCTV, police dashcam and body worn video ensured Burgin was held responsible for his actions while behind the wheel. He was arrested on 7 March and remanded into police custody, with his crimes and actions awaiting his justification.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Richard Wilson explains more, he said: “As officers, we are human, we have loved ones at home who we should return to at the end of a shift. We do not deserve to come to work to become injured or harmed.

“Throughout Burgin’s arrest and interview he showed no remorse for his actions. I am pleased that his actions and offending has finally caught up with him and he will now face time in prison.”