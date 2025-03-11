Officers had a "heroic" dog walker to thank for the role she played in helping them apprehend a suspect following a dangerous pursuit through the streets of Doncaster.

On Saturday afternoon (8 March), officers pursued a speeding vehicle after it failed to stop in the Intake area and drove at a top speed of 88mph in 30mph zones.

With officers on their tail, the driver of the speeding Kia crashed the vehicle into a wall, with all three occupants fleeing the scene.

As one of the men ran down an alley and tried to get away from pursuing officers, a valiant woman who was walking her dog stepped out in front of the man, allowing officers to make up crucial time and apprehend him.

PC Sam Duddington, who arrested the man following the woman's intervention, said: "This anonymous hero was just out walking her dog, but sensed what was happening and tried to help us by bravely stepping out in front of the suspect.

"This slowed him down enough to allow myself and PC Luke O'Donnell to catch up with the suspect and arrest him.

"I really do want to thank her as she was incredibly brave and her quick-thinking really did give us the chance to gain ground and make that arrest.

"As police officers, we really do value the public's co-operation and assistance, and knowing we have the support of our communities is a brilliant feeling."

All three occupants were detained after fleeing the scene, with a 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The 23-year-old man arrested by PC Duddington was dealt with by way of restorative justice after a small amount of cannabis was found in the Kia. The other occupant has since been released with no further action taken.