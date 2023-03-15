Video footage: Burglars forced entry into a Doncaster house, woke the occupants and threatened them with a machete

At around 12.15am on 2 July, it is reported that a group of men forced entry to a property on Doncaster Road while the occupants were upstairs sleeping.

The suspects woke the occupants, threatening them with a machete. One of the occupants, a 62-year-old man, was assaulted by the group, suffering a leg injury.

The group left the property with a substantial quantity of cash and high-value items, including a Patek Philippe watch.

The offenders made their way into the house armed with a machete

Two men, aged 38 and 34, and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.

A two more men aged 40 and 29 have also been arrested and released under investigation.

Officers are now keen to identify the men pictured.