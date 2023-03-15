News you can trust since 1925
Video footage: Burglars forced entry into a Doncaster house, woke the occupants and threatened them with a machete

Officers investigating a reported aggravated burglary in Doncaster in July have released CCTV footage of men they are keen to identify.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:01 GMT- 1 min read

At around 12.15am on 2 July, it is reported that a group of men forced entry to a property on Doncaster Road while the occupants were upstairs sleeping.

The suspects woke the occupants, threatening them with a machete. One of the occupants, a 62-year-old man, was assaulted by the group, suffering a leg injury.

The group left the property with a substantial quantity of cash and high-value items, including a Patek Philippe watch.

The offenders made their way into the house armed with a machete
Two men, aged 38 and 34, and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.

A two more men aged 40 and 29 have also been arrested and released under investigation.

Officers are now keen to identify the men pictured.

Get in touch on 101 quoting incident number 28 of 2 July 2022, visit www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or give information anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.