Video: Electric scooter and bike thieves struck in broad daylight in Doncaster city centre

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:29 BST
Two males are alleged to have stolen a scooter and a bike in broad daylight in Doncaster city centre.

On 14 April at 3.30pm police received reports of a theft on St Sepulchre Gate in Doncaster.

It is reported that an electric scooter and an electric bike were stolen from near the Halifax building.

Enquiries are ongoing.

If you have any details please contact the police on 101.

