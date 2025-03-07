Video: Drugs worth over £3 million seized in South Yorkshire as part of national organised crime clampdown

A week-long operation to tackle criminal gangs involved in the cultivation of cannabis has resulted in the seizure of over £3 million worth of drugs in South Yorkshire.

Operation Mille is a nationwide operation which sees police forces across the country coordinate search warrants with the aim of unearthing and disrupting organised crime groups (OCGs) and their illegal revenue streams.

Between 17 February and 21 February, officers in all four districts in South Yorkshire executed 17 drug warrants – resulting in over 3,000 cannabis plants being seized and 13 people arrested.

Across the week of action, a total of 3,281 plants were seized. It is estimated that each plant is worth approximately £1,000, with the total value of the plants thought to be around £3,280,000. The plants have been seized and will be destroyed.

An early morning raid at a property on Townhead Road, in Dore, Sheffield, resulted in over 500 plants being seized. As officers investigated the extensive grow, two men attempting to hide in the loft were detained.

Sadik Sula, 24, of no fixed abode and Renato Vrapi, 26, of no fixed above, have been charged with acquiring / using / possessing criminal property and producing a controlled drug – cannabis.

After breaching entry, officers in Barnsley discovered a sophisticated grow at an address on Bartholomew Street, in Wombwell. Spread across the property’s loft, cellar and two bedrooms, the grow contained approximately 300 plants and a man was detained at the scene.

Dung Tran Phu, 35, of Bartholomew Street, is charged with producing a controlled drug – cannabis.

Approximately 1,500 plants were unearthed in a grow in Doncaster Gate, Rotherham. As well as the plants, three large bags of cannabis bud were also seized.

In Doncaster, officers seized approximately 500 plants at two warrants at properties in Cooper Street and Childers Street.

Detective Chief Inspector Samuel Blakemore said: “We know that cannabis cultivations are often linked to organised criminality and exploitation of vulnerable people. It is important that people are aware of the connection between drugs and violent crime.

“Part of the purpose of this week of action has also been to gain valuable intelligence about those facilitating these criminal enterprises.

“We will continue to work with our communities to tackle this problem. I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity. With your help we can develop a greater intelligence picture and executed more warrants across South Yorkshire.”

The operation was coordinated regionally by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).

Across the Yorkshire and Humber region –

58 warrants were executed

29 people were arrested

35 active cannabis grows were located

8,716 plants seized with an estimated street value of over £8.7 million

Cocaine was also seized along with weapons which included five machetes, two CS cannisters and an axe

Detective Superintendent Fiona Gaffney, Deputy Head of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU), led the response across the Yorkshire and Humber region.

She said: “Officers have conducted 58 warrants throughout the Yorkshire and Humber region in a coordinated approach to targeting commercial cannabis production and the crime networks who profit from it.

“By focusing on this source of income for organised crime groups, not only have we significantly disrupted their activities and the wider distribution of cannabis within our communities, but we’ve also gathered useful intelligence about the networks involved.

“Commercial cannabis production is heavily connected to wider criminality. These people routinely use serious violence and the threat of it to protect their trade and challenge the opposition. They also exploit young and vulnerable people for their own profit.

“So, I am pleased that this joint approach with the four police forces in Yorkshire and the Humber has made an impact on illicit activities in our communities.”

If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can report it via 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.