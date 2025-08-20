Video: Drugs and knife seized from M-way driver after Doncaster cannabis raid

This is the moment police swooped on a driver on the motorway and seized drugs and a knife following a break-in at a Doncaster cannabis farm.

Just after 4am on Sunday morning (17 August), officers were called following a report of a group of men breaking into an address in Hexthorpe before leaving the scene in a white van.

Officers discovered a 150-strong plant cannabis farm inside the property – with swift enquiries resulting in Roads Policing Group officers locating the van on the motorway.

It was subjected to a stop, resulting in a 30-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of a knife or bladed article, with officers also finding cannabis plants within the vehicle.

Chief Inspector Louise Kent said: "After receiving the initial call at 4.12am, officers quickly established the circumstances of the incident which led to a quick arrest by colleagues from the RPG.

"Cannabis cultivations are often linked to organised crime groups.

"They have been known to generate a significant amount of money for these groups which funds illegal and often violent activities.

"Cracking down on the production of this drug and dismantling these set-ups allows us to really target OCGs and limit their influence and in this instance, we were also able to seize a dangerous weapon in the form of a large kitchen knife.

"Thank you to the concerned member of the public who reported this incident to us. If you are concerned about the sale or production of drugs in your area, please contact us so we can take action and keep more communities safe."