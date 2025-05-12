Video: Dramatic moment off-road biker tries to ram police in Doncaster

This is the dramatic moment an aggressive off-road biker tried to ram a police officer in Doncaster.

But the PC’s quick-thinking and instinctive reactions saw her seize the suspected stolen motorbike as it was being revved towards her during a routine patrol.

PC Elisabeth Rocher was in plain clothes on a pushbike as she patrolled a rural footpath in Mexborough to gather intelligence on nuisance off-road bikes.

Her attention was drawn to the sound of four riders on three motorbikes heading towards her, prompting PC Rocher to instruct them to dismount.

Two of the bikes turned round and rode off but one rider revved his engine and headed towards PC Rocher before trying to ram past her.

In the face of this aggressive riding, PC Rocher used her push bike to protect herself from serious injury and force the rider off their bike, which is suspected of being stolen.

Sergeant Andy Smith, who works alongside PC Rocher as part of Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "PC Rocher showed incredible bravery and determination when faced by four offenders on motorbikes. She utilised her training to protect herself and also seize a stolen motorbike to ensure it was taken off the streets.

"This kind of antisocial behaviour makes people feel unsafe and that is why we regularly carry out patrols to gather intelligence on riders and seize bikes being ridden in a reckless manner.

"We rely a lot on information from the public regarding where and when these bikes are being ridden antisocially.

"We always act on any reports we receive and I would implore the public to continue reporting any incidents involving off-road bikes to us so we can further build an intelligence picture and take appropriate action against the riders.

"The more details we know, the more chance we have of finding the riders so please keep any eye out for details relating to makes, colours and sizes of bikes, details of clothing and helmets worn and places where these bikes are being kept."

You can report off-road bikes to police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.