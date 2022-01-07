VIDEO: Dramatic moment armed police swoop to arrest wanted man in Doncaster

The footage, filmed in Carcroft earlier today, shows a number of armed officers surrounding a house and ordering the man to open his front door and surrender.

The clip, which was shot in Borrowdale Close, is understood to show the arrest of 23-year-old Joshua Deere who had been wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with an assault in Doncaster last October.

Earlier today, officers confirmed that Deere had been located, describing the arrest as ‘great news.’

Police had launched a three month manhunt for Joshua Deere and swooped to arrest a man in Doncaster this morning.

The footage, which was filmed at around 10.30am, shows a number of armed offices slowly approaching the house and demanding for the wanted man to open the door.

A helicopter can be heard overheard, while numerous police vehicles can also be seen in the residential street.

A dog handler can also be seen as officers move in, pinning the wanted man to the ground before hauling him away in handcuffs.

Police sirens and the barking dog, being restrained by the dog handler, can also be heard as the drama unfolds.

Officers had been searching for Deere since October 16 in connection with an assault.

A spokesman said: “Great news! Officers in Doncaster have located wanted man, Josh Deere.

“We first circulated an appeal to trace Deere on 21 October 2021 and we’d like to thank everyone for their help in assisting us with our search. It's greatly appreciated.”

Officers carried out extensive enquiries and made a number of appeals for the public’s help to try and find him.