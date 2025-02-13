Video: Doncaster house where 'drugs were dealt through hatch' is shut down after lengthy investigation

A terraced house in Doncaster suspected of being at the centre of a drug dealing operation has been shut down, with multiple arrests made and quantities of Class A drugs seized.

After gathering intelligence on suspicious activities at a house in Hexthorpe, response officer PC Hayley Martinus applied to the courts for a drugs warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

This was approved, leading to a warrant being executed last month, resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of suspected Class A drugs, nine mobile phones suspected of being used for drug dealing and £3,000 in cash, with two men also arrested at the scene.

A second search of the address led to the seizure of more drugs as well as dangerous weapons, including an axe, a knuckleduster and a dagger, with two more people arrested at the property.

It is believed that this hole in the wall of the property was being used as a drugs hatch to deal illegal substances.

PC Martinus said: "The execution of the warrant was the result of several months of building solid intelligence and carrying out plain clothed operations and patrols to monitor activities at the address.

"It was important we gathered enough evidence to present to the court in order to successfully obtain a legal warrant in order to search the property.

"It is believed that drugs were being dealt from the rear of the property through a hatch and an investigation is now ongoing to build up a case for the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Drug dealing like this often goes far beyond a simple street deal and feeds into financing the activities of organised crime gangs who wreak havoc and violence in our neighbourhoods and communities.

Mobile phones and harmful Class A drugs were seized from the property.

"Cutting out their supplies and suppliers severely limits their influence and we will continue to act upon all information we receive regarding reports of drug dealing in your local areas."

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please report it on 101 or online through the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Some people may wish to report this type of information anonymously. If so, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure and anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.