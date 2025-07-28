Video: Doncaster arrests in sex trafficking and drugs probe across region

Arrests have been made in Doncaster as police launched a huge swoop on sex trafficking, drugs and modern slavery across the region – with a raid on a massage parlour.

Multiple warrants were executed as part of an operation investigating modern slavery for the purpose of sexual exploitation, human trafficking and the supply of Class A drugs and which was led by South Yorkshire Police’s Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Crime Unit (MSOICU).

A spokesperson said: “On Wednesday (23 July), a total of 16 warrants were conducted across Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster, Worksop and Dronfield with support from Gangmaster and Labour Abuse Authority, HMRC, Immigration, Department for Work and Pensions, local authority partners, Trading Standards, Environmental Health, Fire Service as well as officers from Nottinghamshire Police, our neighbourhood policing teams, officers from our dog liaison team and specialist trained officers.

“In March earlier this year, a thorough investigation was launched by the force’s MSOICU, after intel gathered suggested that vulnerable women were being trafficked and forced to work in a massage parlour.

“In the early hours of the morning, multiple teams executed the warrants across different retail and food premises, as well as other linked properties.”

In one premise, a 41-year-old man was arrested for modern slavery and human trafficking offences, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs .

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs and an estimated amount of 2kg of Class B drugs were also recovered, as well as suspected 'burner' mobile phones.

In another premises, two men were arrested for immigration offences, and a total of 792 bottles of alcohol and 3,000 cigarettes, all believed to be counterfeit, were seized by colleagues from Trading Standards.

During the operation, potential victims of modern day slavery were encountered and were offered access to support services and were spoken to by Justice and Care - a charity fighting human trafficking.

Detective Sergeant Donna Simcock, from the MSOICU, and who led the operation, said: "We unfortunately know that premises such as massage parlours are locations which are more likely to involve individuals who are subject of trafficking, either into the UK or within the UK.

"Our efforts are focussed into identifying such premises and working with partners to liberate and safeguard these vulnerable victims.

"Our priority this day was to safeguard the vulnerable victims in this horrific case.

"The force do not seek to target or criminalise those who find themselves working within the sex trade and we work closely with non-government organisations and the third sector across South Yorkshire to ensure that individuals are signposted to services."

A 55-year-old man was also arrested for modern slavery and human trafficking offences, as well as being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Four further people were arrested for immigration offences, one person was reported on summons for possession of Class B drug cannabis, and one person was dealt with under restorative justice for being in possession of Class B drug cannabis.

The spokesperson added: “Modern day slavery is closer than you think. It can be hidden in plain sight on the streets we walk down each day.

To report a suspicion or to get advice you can contact the Modern Slavery Helpline confidentially either by phone on 08000 121 700 or via their website: https://www.modernslaveryhelpline.org/