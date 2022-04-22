Video: Couple sustain substantial injuries after headbutting incident in Doncaster pub

Police in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in the town centre.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 11:37 am
Can you help police with their enquiries?

It is reported that at around 7.30pm on Sunday, February 27, the victims, a 60-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, were in the Lord Nelson pub on Printing Office Street.

When the female victim asked a man who was staring at her if there was a problem, he head-butted her husband.

The female victim was injured when she put her hands over her husband’s face to protect him.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT

She suffered minor injuries in the assault.

Her husband suffered more substantial injuries.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries, however they would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may hold information that could help with their enquiries.

Do you recognise him? Please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/44196/22.

